    Vinati Organics Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 566.29 crore, up 51.38% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vinati Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 566.29 crore in September 2022 up 51.38% from Rs. 374.10 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.01 crore in September 2022 up 42.63% from Rs. 81.33 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.44 crore in September 2022 up 47.02% from Rs. 114.57 crore in September 2021.

    Vinati Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 11.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.91 in September 2021.

    Vinati Organics shares closed at 1,973.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.69% returns over the last 6 months and -2.17% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations566.29506.32374.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations566.29506.32374.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials298.42300.29204.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods----5.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.93-24.56-13.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.1423.1921.21
    Depreciation13.0512.8311.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses83.3476.5255.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax135.42118.0589.74
    Other Income19.9718.6913.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax155.39136.75103.29
    Interest0.010.470.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax155.38136.28103.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax155.38136.28103.29
    Tax39.3735.0921.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities116.01101.1981.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period116.01101.1981.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates116.01101.1981.33
    Equity Share Capital10.2810.2810.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.299.857.91
    Diluted EPS11.299.857.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.299.857.91
    Diluted EPS11.299.857.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:44 pm