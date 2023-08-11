Vinati Organics Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 431.03 crore, down 14.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 431.03 crore in June 2023 down 14.87% from Rs. 506.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.22 crore in June 2023 down 17.75% from Rs. 101.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.31 crore in June 2023 down 16.89% from Rs. 149.58 crore in June 2022.

Vinati Organics EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.85 in June 2022.

Vinati Organics shares closed at 1,862.25 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.95% returns over the last 6 months and -15.11% over the last 12 months.