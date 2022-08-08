 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vinati Organics Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 506.32 crore, up 31.04% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vinati Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 506.32 crore in June 2022 up 31.04% from Rs. 386.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.19 crore in June 2022 up 25.05% from Rs. 80.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.58 crore in June 2022 up 25.59% from Rs. 119.10 crore in June 2021.

Vinati Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 9.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.87 in June 2021.

Vinati Organics shares closed at 2,228.35 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.27% returns over the last 6 months and 14.16% over the last 12 months.

Vinati Organics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 506.32 486.09 386.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 506.32 486.09 386.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 300.29 233.67 223.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.56 28.46 -9.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.19 20.47 20.86
Depreciation 12.83 11.69 11.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 76.52 64.71 49.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 118.05 127.10 90.51
Other Income 18.69 15.13 17.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 136.75 142.22 108.09
Interest 0.47 0.23 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 136.28 141.99 108.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 136.28 141.99 108.08
Tax 35.09 40.90 27.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 101.19 101.10 80.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 101.19 101.10 80.92
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 101.19 101.10 80.92
Equity Share Capital 10.28 10.28 10.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.85 9.84 7.87
Diluted EPS 9.85 9.84 7.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.85 9.84 7.87
Diluted EPS 9.85 9.84 7.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:00 am
