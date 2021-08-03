Vinati Organics Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 386.37 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 386.37 Other Operating Income -- Total Income From Operations 386.37 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 223.01 Purchase of Traded Goods -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.00 Power & Fuel -- Employees Cost 20.86 Depreciation 11.01 Excise Duty -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- R & D Expenses -- Provisions And Contingencies -- Exp. Capitalised -- Other Expenses 49.99 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.51 Other Income 17.58 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 108.09 Interest 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 108.08 Exceptional Items -- P/L Before Tax 108.08 Tax 27.16 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 80.92 Prior Year Adjustments -- Extra Ordinary Items -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 80.92 Minority Interest -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 80.92 Equity Share Capital 10.28 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.87 Diluted EPS 7.87 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.87 Diluted EPS 7.87 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- Share Holding (%) -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited