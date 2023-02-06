Vinati Organics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 508.66 crore, up 37.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 508.66 crore in December 2022 up 37.87% from Rs. 368.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.41 crore in December 2022 up 50.7% from Rs. 83.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.57 crore in December 2022 up 68.18% from Rs. 107.37 crore in December 2021.