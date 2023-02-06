English
    Vinati Organics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 508.66 crore, up 37.87% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vinati Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 508.66 crore in December 2022 up 37.87% from Rs. 368.95 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.41 crore in December 2022 up 50.7% from Rs. 83.22 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.57 crore in December 2022 up 68.18% from Rs. 107.37 crore in December 2021.

    Vinati Organics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations508.66566.29368.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations508.66566.29368.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials244.75298.42194.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.2312.93-6.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.1123.1421.45
    Depreciation13.0513.0511.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses74.8183.3466.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax150.71135.4281.25
    Other Income16.8019.9714.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax167.52155.3995.85
    Interest0.020.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax167.50155.3895.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax167.50155.3895.84
    Tax42.1039.3712.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities125.41116.0183.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period125.41116.0183.22
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates125.41116.0183.22
    Equity Share Capital10.2810.2810.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.2011.298.10
    Diluted EPS12.2011.298.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.2011.298.10
    Diluted EPS12.2011.298.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited