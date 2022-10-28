English
    Vimta Labs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.13 crore, up 5.94% Y-o-Y

    October 28, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vimta Labs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.13 crore in September 2022 up 5.94% from Rs. 74.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.06 crore in September 2022 up 37.32% from Rs. 9.51 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.89 crore in September 2022 up 31.02% from Rs. 19.76 crore in September 2021.

    Vimta Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 5.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.30 in September 2021.

    Vimta Labs shares closed at 400.85 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.18% returns over the last 6 months and 35.58% over the last 12 months.

    Vimta Labs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.1378.6874.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.1378.6874.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.5419.2626.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.020.020.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.1122.5517.35
    Depreciation7.537.215.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.3513.0211.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.5916.6414.15
    Other Income0.770.900.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.3617.5414.28
    Interest0.800.940.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.5616.6014.04
    Exceptional Items-----1.22
    P/L Before Tax17.5616.6012.81
    Tax4.504.573.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.0612.039.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.0612.039.51
    Equity Share Capital4.424.424.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.915.444.30
    Diluted EPS5.805.334.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.915.444.30
    Diluted EPS5.805.334.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 28, 2022 09:44 am
