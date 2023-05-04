Vimta Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.80 crore, up 9.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vimta Labs are:Net Sales at Rs 80.80 crore in March 2023 up 9.79% from Rs. 73.60 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.25 crore in March 2023 up 3.15% from Rs. 11.88 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.23 crore in March 2023 up 3.15% from Rs. 23.49 crore in March 2022.
Vimta Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 5.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.37 in March 2022.
|Vimta Labs shares closed at 379.20 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.34% returns over the last 6 months and 4.53% over the last 12 months.
|Vimta Labs
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|80.80
|76.50
|73.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|80.80
|76.50
|73.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.78
|17.20
|15.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|0.01
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.84
|22.88
|20.90
|Depreciation
|8.00
|7.80
|6.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.55
|15.39
|14.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.56
|13.22
|16.43
|Other Income
|0.67
|1.13
|0.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.23
|14.35
|16.85
|Interest
|0.25
|0.65
|0.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|15.98
|13.70
|16.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|15.98
|13.70
|16.27
|Tax
|3.73
|3.74
|4.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12.25
|9.96
|11.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12.25
|9.96
|11.88
|Equity Share Capital
|4.43
|4.43
|4.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.54
|4.50
|5.37
|Diluted EPS
|5.45
|4.39
|5.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.54
|4.50
|5.37
|Diluted EPS
|5.45
|4.39
|5.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited