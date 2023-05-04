English
    Vimta Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.80 crore, up 9.79% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vimta Labs are:Net Sales at Rs 80.80 crore in March 2023 up 9.79% from Rs. 73.60 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.25 crore in March 2023 up 3.15% from Rs. 11.88 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.23 crore in March 2023 up 3.15% from Rs. 23.49 crore in March 2022.
    Vimta Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 5.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.37 in March 2022.Vimta Labs shares closed at 379.20 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.34% returns over the last 6 months and 4.53% over the last 12 months.
    Vimta Labs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations80.8076.5073.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations80.8076.5073.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.7817.2015.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.070.010.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.8422.8820.90
    Depreciation8.007.806.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.5515.3914.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.5613.2216.43
    Other Income0.671.130.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.2314.3516.85
    Interest0.250.650.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.9813.7016.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.9813.7016.27
    Tax3.733.744.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.259.9611.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.259.9611.88
    Equity Share Capital4.434.434.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.544.505.37
    Diluted EPS5.454.395.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.544.505.37
    Diluted EPS5.454.395.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Vimta Labs
    May 4, 2023