Vimta Labs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.60 crore, up 23.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.60 crore in March 2022 up 23.71% from Rs. 59.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.88 crore in March 2022 up 53.3% from Rs. 7.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.49 crore in March 2022 up 38.99% from Rs. 16.90 crore in March 2021.

Vimta Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 5.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.50 in March 2021.

Vimta Labs shares closed at 338.00 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)