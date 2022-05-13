 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vimta Labs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.60 crore, up 23.71% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vimta Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 73.60 crore in March 2022 up 23.71% from Rs. 59.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.88 crore in March 2022 up 53.3% from Rs. 7.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.49 crore in March 2022 up 38.99% from Rs. 16.90 crore in March 2021.

Vimta Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 5.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.50 in March 2021.

Vimta Labs shares closed at 338.00 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)

Vimta Labs
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 73.60 66.68 59.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 73.60 66.68 59.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15.16 18.04 16.72
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 0.02 0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.90 19.12 16.33
Depreciation 6.64 5.54 5.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.45 9.11 9.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.43 14.84 10.87
Other Income 0.42 0.72 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.85 15.57 11.11
Interest 0.57 0.25 0.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.27 15.32 10.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.27 15.32 10.43
Tax 4.40 3.76 2.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.88 11.57 7.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.88 11.57 7.75
Equity Share Capital 4.42 4.42 4.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.37 5.23 3.50
Diluted EPS 5.30 5.11 3.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.37 5.23 3.50
Diluted EPS 5.30 5.11 3.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 13, 2022 12:04 pm
