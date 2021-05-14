MARKET NEWS

Vimta Labs Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 59.49 crore, up 37.63% Y-o-Y

May 14, 2021 / 08:12 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vimta Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 59.49 crore in March 2021 up 37.63% from Rs. 43.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.75 crore in March 2021 up 5355.63% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.90 crore in March 2021 up 154.9% from Rs. 6.63 crore in March 2020.

Vimta Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 3.50 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2020.

Vimta Labs shares closed at 253.90 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.90% returns over the last 6 months and 259.63% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations59.4958.1943.23
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations59.4958.1943.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials16.7215.5313.17
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.060.860.08
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost16.3315.8515.51
Depreciation5.795.735.26
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.729.389.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.8710.85-0.31
Other Income0.240.301.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.1111.151.37
Interest0.680.581.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.4310.570.16
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.4310.570.16
Tax2.692.560.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.758.010.14
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.758.010.14
Equity Share Capital4.424.424.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.503.620.06
Diluted EPS3.503.620.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.503.620.06
Diluted EPS3.503.620.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 14, 2021 08:00 pm

