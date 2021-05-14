Vimta Labs Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 59.49 crore, up 37.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.49 crore in March 2021 up 37.63% from Rs. 43.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.75 crore in March 2021 up 5355.63% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.90 crore in March 2021 up 154.9% from Rs. 6.63 crore in March 2020.

Vimta Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 3.50 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2020.

Vimta Labs shares closed at 253.90 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.90% returns over the last 6 months and 259.63% over the last 12 months.