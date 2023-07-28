Vimta Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.19 crore, up 4.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.19 crore in June 2023 up 4.46% from Rs. 78.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.63 crore in June 2023 down 3.34% from Rs. 12.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.43 crore in June 2023 down 1.29% from Rs. 24.75 crore in June 2022.

Vimta Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.44 in June 2022.

Vimta Labs shares closed at 506.20 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.83% returns over the last 6 months and 28.38% over the last 12 months.