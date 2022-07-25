Vimta Labs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.68 crore, up 28.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.68 crore in June 2022 up 28.98% from Rs. 61.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.03 crore in June 2022 up 48.43% from Rs. 8.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.75 crore in June 2022 up 46.71% from Rs. 16.87 crore in June 2021.

Vimta Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 5.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.67 in June 2021.

Vimta Labs shares closed at 388.05 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.45% returns over the last 6 months and 22.76% over the last 12 months.