Vimta Labs Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 61.01 crore, up 87.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.01 crore in June 2021 up 87.32% from Rs. 32.57 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.11 crore in June 2021 up 532.27% from Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.87 crore in June 2021 up 333.68% from Rs. 3.89 crore in June 2020.

Vimta Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 3.67 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.85 in June 2020.

Vimta Labs shares closed at 326.80 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.00% returns over the last 6 months and 256.77% over the last 12 months.