Vimta Labs Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 44.04 crore, down 19.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vimta Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 44.04 crore in June 2019 down 19.25% from Rs. 54.55 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2019 down 81.89% from Rs. 6.46 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.42 crore in June 2019 down 50.27% from Rs. 14.92 crore in June 2018.

Vimta Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.92 in June 2018.

Vimta Labs shares closed at 138.45 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -45.27% returns over the last 6 months and -36.43% over the last 12 months.