Vimta Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.50 crore, up 14.72% Y-o-Y

Jan 28, 2023 / 12:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vimta Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 76.50 crore in December 2022 up 14.72% from Rs. 66.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.96 crore in December 2022 down 13.91% from Rs. 11.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.15 crore in December 2022 up 4.93% from Rs. 21.11 crore in December 2021.

Vimta Labs
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 76.50 79.13 66.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 76.50 79.13 66.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.20 16.54 18.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 0.02 0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.88 23.11 19.12
Depreciation 7.80 7.53 5.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.39 14.35 9.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.22 17.59 14.84
Other Income 1.13 0.77 0.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.35 18.36 15.57
Interest 0.65 0.80 0.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.70 17.56 15.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.70 17.56 15.32
Tax 3.74 4.50 3.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.96 13.06 11.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.96 13.06 11.57
Equity Share Capital 4.43 4.42 4.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.50 5.91 5.23
Diluted EPS 4.39 5.80 5.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.50 5.91 5.23
Diluted EPS 4.39 5.80 5.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited