Vimta Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.50 crore, up 14.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.50 crore in December 2022 up 14.72% from Rs. 66.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.96 crore in December 2022 down 13.91% from Rs. 11.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.15 crore in December 2022 up 4.93% from Rs. 21.11 crore in December 2021.

Vimta Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.23 in December 2021.

