English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vimta Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.50 crore, up 14.72% Y-o-Y

    January 28, 2023 / 12:00 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vimta Labs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.50 crore in December 2022 up 14.72% from Rs. 66.68 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.96 crore in December 2022 down 13.91% from Rs. 11.57 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.15 crore in December 2022 up 4.93% from Rs. 21.11 crore in December 2021.

    Vimta Labs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.5079.1366.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.5079.1366.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.2016.5418.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.020.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.8823.1119.12
    Depreciation7.807.535.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.3914.359.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.2217.5914.84
    Other Income1.130.770.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.3518.3615.57
    Interest0.650.800.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.7017.5615.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.7017.5615.32
    Tax3.744.503.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.9613.0611.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.9613.0611.57
    Equity Share Capital4.434.424.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.505.915.23
    Diluted EPS4.395.805.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.505.915.23
    Diluted EPS4.395.805.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited