Vimta Labs Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 50.69 crore, up 6.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.69 crore in December 2018 up 6.79% from Rs. 47.46 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.12 crore in December 2018 down 14.31% from Rs. 5.97 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.58 crore in December 2018 down 4.16% from Rs. 14.17 crore in December 2017.

Vimta Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.32 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.70 in December 2017.

Vimta Labs shares closed at 251.55 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.13% returns over the last 6 months and 29.40% over the last 12 months.