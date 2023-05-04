Vimta Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.82 crore, up 10.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vimta Labs are:Net Sales at Rs 81.82 crore in March 2023 up 10.44% from Rs. 74.09 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.68 crore in March 2023 up 7.17% from Rs. 11.83 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.84 crore in March 2023 up 5.75% from Rs. 23.49 crore in March 2022.
Vimta Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 5.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.36 in March 2022.
|Vimta Labs shares closed at 379.20 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.34% returns over the last 6 months and 4.53% over the last 12 months.
|Vimta Labs
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|81.82
|77.38
|74.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|81.82
|77.38
|74.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.90
|17.30
|15.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|0.01
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.00
|23.06
|21.07
|Depreciation
|8.04
|7.85
|6.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.68
|15.55
|14.66
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.14
|13.61
|16.36
|Other Income
|0.67
|1.12
|0.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.80
|14.73
|16.80
|Interest
|0.25
|0.65
|0.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|16.55
|14.08
|16.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|16.55
|14.08
|16.23
|Tax
|3.87
|3.84
|4.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12.68
|10.24
|11.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12.68
|10.24
|11.83
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|12.68
|10.24
|11.83
|Equity Share Capital
|4.43
|4.43
|4.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.73
|4.62
|5.36
|Diluted EPS
|5.64
|4.51
|5.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.73
|4.62
|5.36
|Diluted EPS
|5.64
|4.51
|5.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited