Vimta Labs Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 83.49 crore, up 5.5% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 83.49 81.82 79.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 83.49 81.82 79.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 20.37 18.90 19.32 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 0.07 0.02 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 24.66 22.00 22.71 Depreciation 8.50 8.04 7.25 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 13.80 16.68 13.17 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.16 16.14 16.66 Other Income 0.59 0.67 0.89 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.74 16.80 17.55 Interest 0.44 0.25 0.94 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.30 16.55 16.60 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 16.30 16.55 16.60 Tax 4.11 3.87 4.57 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.20 12.68 12.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.20 12.68 12.04 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.20 12.68 12.04 Equity Share Capital 4.43 4.43 4.42 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.51 5.73 5.45 Diluted EPS 5.40 5.64 5.34 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.51 5.73 5.45 Diluted EPS 5.40 5.64 5.34 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited