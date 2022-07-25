 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vimta Labs Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.13 crore, up 28.98% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vimta Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 79.13 crore in June 2022 up 28.98% from Rs. 61.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.04 crore in June 2022 up 49.16% from Rs. 8.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.80 crore in June 2022 up 47.01% from Rs. 16.87 crore in June 2021.

Vimta Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 5.45 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.65 in June 2021.

Vimta Labs shares closed at 388.05 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.45% returns over the last 6 months and 22.76% over the last 12 months.

Vimta Labs
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 79.13 74.09 61.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 79.13 74.09 61.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.32 15.29 17.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 0.02 0.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.71 21.07 18.17
Depreciation 7.25 6.69 5.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.17 14.66 9.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.66 16.36 11.16
Other Income 0.89 0.44 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.55 16.80 11.33
Interest 0.94 0.58 0.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.60 16.23 10.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.60 16.23 10.90
Tax 4.57 4.39 2.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.04 11.83 8.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.04 11.83 8.07
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.04 11.83 8.07
Equity Share Capital 4.42 4.42 4.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.45 5.36 3.65
Diluted EPS 5.34 5.28 3.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.45 5.36 3.65
Diluted EPS 5.34 5.28 3.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Jul 25, 2022
