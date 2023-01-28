 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vimta Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.38 crore, up 14.92% Y-o-Y

Jan 28, 2023 / 12:05 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vimta Labs are:Net Sales at Rs 77.38 crore in December 2022 up 14.92% from Rs. 67.34 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.24 crore in December 2022 down 12.34% from Rs. 11.68 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.58 crore in December 2022 up 5.96% from Rs. 21.31 crore in December 2021.
Vimta Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.28 in December 2021. Vimta Labs shares closed at 420.35 on January 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.46% returns over the last 6 months and 9.71% over the last 12 months.
Vimta Labs
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations77.3879.8567.34
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations77.3879.8567.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials17.3016.6318.18
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.020.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost23.0623.3019.26
Depreciation7.857.585.58
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.5514.549.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.6117.8015.01
Other Income1.120.760.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.7318.5615.73
Interest0.650.800.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.0817.7615.48
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax14.0817.7615.48
Tax3.844.553.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.2413.2111.68
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.2413.2111.68
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.2413.2111.68
Equity Share Capital4.434.424.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.625.975.28
Diluted EPS4.515.855.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.625.975.28
Diluted EPS4.515.855.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 28, 2023 12:00 am