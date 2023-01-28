Vimta Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.38 crore, up 14.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vimta Labs are:Net Sales at Rs 77.38 crore in December 2022 up 14.92% from Rs. 67.34 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.24 crore in December 2022 down 12.34% from Rs. 11.68 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.58 crore in December 2022 up 5.96% from Rs. 21.31 crore in December 2021.
Vimta Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.28 in December 2021.
|Vimta Labs shares closed at 420.35 on January 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.46% returns over the last 6 months and 9.71% over the last 12 months.
|Vimta Labs
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|77.38
|79.85
|67.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|77.38
|79.85
|67.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.30
|16.63
|18.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.06
|23.30
|19.26
|Depreciation
|7.85
|7.58
|5.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.55
|14.54
|9.29
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.61
|17.80
|15.01
|Other Income
|1.12
|0.76
|0.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.73
|18.56
|15.73
|Interest
|0.65
|0.80
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.08
|17.76
|15.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14.08
|17.76
|15.48
|Tax
|3.84
|4.55
|3.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.24
|13.21
|11.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.24
|13.21
|11.68
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|10.24
|13.21
|11.68
|Equity Share Capital
|4.43
|4.42
|4.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.62
|5.97
|5.28
|Diluted EPS
|4.51
|5.85
|5.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.62
|5.97
|5.28
|Diluted EPS
|4.51
|5.85
|5.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
