    Vikram Thermo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.29 crore, up 25.05% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vikram Thermo India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.29 crore in March 2023 up 25.05% from Rs. 24.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.91 crore in March 2023 up 58.62% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.58 crore in March 2023 up 47.87% from Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2022.

    Vikram Thermo EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.93 in March 2022.

    Vikram Thermo shares closed at 83.59 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 46.39% returns over the last 6 months and 72.71% over the last 12 months.

    Vikram Thermo India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.2927.0424.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.2927.0424.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.1513.6014.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.820.08-0.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.144.122.03
    Depreciation0.800.820.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.994.133.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.414.293.39
    Other Income0.380.400.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.784.703.67
    Interest0.310.290.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.474.413.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.474.413.38
    Tax1.561.110.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.913.302.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.913.302.47
    Equity Share Capital31.3631.366.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.251.053.93
    Diluted EPS1.251.053.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.251.053.93
    Diluted EPS1.251.053.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Vikram Thermo #Vikram Thermo India
    first published: May 30, 2023 10:25 am