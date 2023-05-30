Vikram Thermo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.29 crore, up 25.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.29 crore in March 2023 up 25.05% from Rs. 24.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.91 crore in March 2023 up 58.62% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.58 crore in March 2023 up 47.87% from Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2022.

Vikram Thermo EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.93 in March 2022.

Vikram Thermo shares closed at 83.59 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 46.39% returns over the last 6 months and 72.71% over the last 12 months.