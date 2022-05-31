Vikram Thermo Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.23 crore, up 36.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.23 crore in March 2022 up 36.65% from Rs. 17.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2022 up 85.04% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2022 up 107.94% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2021.

Vikram Thermo EPS has increased to Rs. 3.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in March 2021.

Vikram Thermo shares closed at 44.25 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)