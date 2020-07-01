Vikram Thermo Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.41 crore, down 19.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.41 crore in March 2020 down 19.85% from Rs. 16.73 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2020 down 42.16% from Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2020 down 36.84% from Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2019.

Vikram Thermo EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.27 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.30 in March 2019.

Vikram Thermo shares closed at 89.10 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -3.36% returns over the last 6 months and -10.99% over the last 12 months.