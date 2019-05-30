Vikram Thermo Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.73 crore, up 32.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.73 crore in March 2019 up 32.92% from Rs. 12.58 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2019 up 2031.71% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2019 up 250% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2018.

Vikram Thermo EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2018.

Vikram Thermo shares closed at 77.50 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -5.43% returns over the last 6 months and -17.55% over the last 12 months.