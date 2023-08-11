Vikram Thermo Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.55 crore, up 17.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.55 crore in June 2023 up 17.3% from Rs. 25.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.76 crore in June 2023 up 30.28% from Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.95 crore in June 2023 up 24.48% from Rs. 7.19 crore in June 2022.

Vikram Thermo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.41 in June 2022.

Vikram Thermo shares closed at 121.50 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 81.75% returns over the last 6 months and 153.65% over the last 12 months.