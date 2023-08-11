English
    Vikram Thermo Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.55 crore, up 17.3% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vikram Thermo India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.55 crore in June 2023 up 17.3% from Rs. 25.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.76 crore in June 2023 up 30.28% from Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.95 crore in June 2023 up 24.48% from Rs. 7.19 crore in June 2022.

    Vikram Thermo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.41 in June 2022.

    Vikram Thermo shares closed at 121.50 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 81.75% returns over the last 6 months and 153.65% over the last 12 months.

    Vikram Thermo India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.5530.2925.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.5530.2925.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.2913.1514.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.391.82-1.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.183.141.96
    Depreciation0.850.800.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.895.993.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.725.416.10
    Other Income0.380.380.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.105.786.39
    Interest0.390.310.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.725.476.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.725.476.14
    Tax1.961.561.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.763.914.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.763.914.42
    Equity Share Capital31.3631.3631.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.841.251.41
    Diluted EPS1.841.251.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.841.251.41
    Diluted EPS1.841.251.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:44 pm

