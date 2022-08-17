Vikram Thermo Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.19 crore, down 6.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.19 crore in June 2022 down 6.12% from Rs. 26.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2022 up 28.85% from Rs. 3.43 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.19 crore in June 2022 up 36.95% from Rs. 5.25 crore in June 2021.

Vikram Thermo EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.47 in June 2021.

Vikram Thermo shares closed at 46.60 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.86% returns over the last 6 months and 5.19% over the last 12 months.