Vikram Thermo Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21.04 crore, up 49.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.04 crore in June 2020 up 49.43% from Rs. 14.08 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.01 crore in June 2020 up 177.75% from Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.36 crore in June 2020 up 127.16% from Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2019.

Vikram Thermo EPS has increased to Rs. 7.98 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.95 in June 2019.

Vikram Thermo shares closed at 112.55 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given 23.21% returns over the last 6 months and 24.85% over the last 12 months.