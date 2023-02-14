Vikram Thermo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.04 crore, up 43.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.04 crore in December 2022 up 43.78% from Rs. 18.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2022 up 116.51% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2022 up 71.43% from Rs. 3.22 crore in December 2021.