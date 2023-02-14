Vikram Thermo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.04 crore, up 43.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.04 crore in December 2022 up 43.78% from Rs. 18.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2022 up 116.51% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2022 up 71.43% from Rs. 3.22 crore in December 2021.

Vikram Thermo EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.43 in December 2021.

Vikram Thermo shares closed at 66.15 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.95% returns over the last 6 months and 100.27% over the last 12 months.