Vikram Thermo Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.11 crore, up 1.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.11 crore in December 2018 up 1.95% from Rs. 13.84 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2018 up 188.26% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2018 up 88.76% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2017.

Vikram Thermo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.08 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2017.

Vikram Thermo shares closed at 67.90 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -28.03% returns over the last 6 months and -37.33% over the last 12 months.