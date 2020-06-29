Vikas WSP Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 151.98 crore, down 30.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.98 crore in March 2020 down 30.79% from Rs. 219.58 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.14 crore in March 2020 down 82.38% from Rs. 17.79 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.10 crore in March 2020 down 44.62% from Rs. 21.85 crore in March 2019.

Vikas WSP EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.81 in March 2019.

Vikas WSP shares closed at 6.95 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.91% returns over the last 6 months