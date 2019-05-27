Vikas WSP Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 219.58 crore, up 2.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 219.58 crore in March 2019 up 2.16% from Rs. 214.93 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.79 crore in March 2019 up 107.2% from Rs. 8.59 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.85 crore in March 2019 down 34.97% from Rs. 33.60 crore in March 2018.

Vikas WSP EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2018.

Vikas WSP shares closed at 15.35 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 54.12% returns over the last 6 months and 23.29% over the last 12 months.