Vikas Multi Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 31.86 crore, down 38.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.86 crore in September 2020 down 38.46% from Rs. 51.76 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2020 down 44.69% from Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.54 crore in September 2020 up 9.01% from Rs. 2.33 crore in September 2019.

Vikas Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2019.

Vikas Multi shares closed at 7.05 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 386.21% returns over the last 6 months and 78.48% over the last 12 months.