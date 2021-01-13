Vikas Multi Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.43 crore, down 80% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.43 crore in December 2020 down 80% from Rs. 47.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 94.16% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2020 down 56.25% from Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2019.

Vikas Multi shares closed at 5.50 on January 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given -22.54% returns over the last 6 months and 92.98% over the last 12 months.