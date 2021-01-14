Vikas Multi Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.43 crore, down 80% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.43 crore in December 2020 down 80% from Rs. 47.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 94.16% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2020 down 56.25% from Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2019.

Vikas Multi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2019.

Vikas Multi shares closed at 5.22 on January 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given -27.09% returns over the last 6 months and 83.80% over the last 12 months.