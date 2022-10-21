 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vikas Life Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.40 crore, up 90.25% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vikas Lifecare are:

Net Sales at Rs 128.40 crore in September 2022 up 90.25% from Rs. 67.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.49 crore in September 2022 down 2.69% from Rs. 2.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.62 crore in September 2022 up 58.31% from Rs. 3.55 crore in September 2021.

Vikas Life EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

Vikas Life shares closed at 5.00 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.54% returns over the last 6 months and 25.00% over the last 12 months.

Vikas Lifecare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 128.40 86.80 67.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 128.40 86.80 67.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -3.09 5.55 9.43
Purchase of Traded Goods 121.41 83.38 59.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.65 -5.50 -3.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.43 0.48 0.39
Depreciation 0.29 0.54 0.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.56 1.98 2.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.16 0.37 -1.09
Other Income 1.18 2.07 4.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.33 2.45 3.19
Interest 0.27 0.29 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.07 2.16 3.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.07 2.16 3.06
Tax 2.57 -0.18 0.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.49 2.34 2.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.49 2.34 2.56
Equity Share Capital 133.12 122.71 92.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 166.80 -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 0.21 0.03
Diluted EPS 0.04 0.21 0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 0.21 0.03
Diluted EPS 0.04 0.21 0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 21, 2022 10:00 pm
