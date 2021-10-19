Vikas Life Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 67.49 crore, up 111.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.49 crore in September 2021 up 111.85% from Rs. 31.86 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.56 crore in September 2021 up 719.73% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.55 crore in September 2021 up 39.76% from Rs. 2.54 crore in September 2020.

Vikas Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2020.

Vikas Life shares closed at 3.73 on October 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 49.20% returns over the last 6 months and -39.25% over the last 12 months.