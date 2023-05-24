Vikas Life Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 116.45 crore, up 20.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vikas Lifecare are:
Net Sales at Rs 116.45 crore in March 2023 up 20.51% from Rs. 96.64 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.97 crore in March 2023 down 217.23% from Rs. 22.15 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 32.21 crore in March 2023 down 202.51% from Rs. 31.42 crore in March 2022.
Vikas Life shares closed at 2.85 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.00% returns over the last 6 months and -40.00% over the last 12 months.
|Vikas Lifecare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|116.45
|131.07
|96.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|116.45
|131.07
|96.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.60
|14.88
|29.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|101.57
|100.37
|57.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.51
|8.64
|7.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.64
|0.48
|0.42
|Depreciation
|0.83
|0.88
|0.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.05
|0.82
|0.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.74
|5.00
|0.01
|Other Income
|-32.30
|0.74
|30.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-33.04
|5.74
|30.73
|Interest
|1.01
|0.42
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-34.05
|5.32
|30.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.05
|5.32
|30.35
|Tax
|-8.08
|-2.70
|8.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.97
|8.02
|22.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.97
|8.02
|22.15
|Equity Share Capital
|143.91
|143.88
|109.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|308.95
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.06
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|0.06
|0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.06
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|0.06
|0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited