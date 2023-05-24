Vikas Life Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 116.45 crore, up 20.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.45 crore in March 2023 up 20.51% from Rs. 96.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.97 crore in March 2023 down 217.23% from Rs. 22.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 32.21 crore in March 2023 down 202.51% from Rs. 31.42 crore in March 2022.

Vikas Life shares closed at 2.85 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.00% returns over the last 6 months and -40.00% over the last 12 months.