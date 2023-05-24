English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vikas Life Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 116.45 crore, up 20.51% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vikas Lifecare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 116.45 crore in March 2023 up 20.51% from Rs. 96.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.97 crore in March 2023 down 217.23% from Rs. 22.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 32.21 crore in March 2023 down 202.51% from Rs. 31.42 crore in March 2022.

    Vikas Life shares closed at 2.85 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.00% returns over the last 6 months and -40.00% over the last 12 months.

    Vikas Lifecare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations116.45131.0796.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations116.45131.0796.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.6014.8829.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods101.57100.3757.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.518.647.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.640.480.42
    Depreciation0.830.880.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.050.820.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.745.000.01
    Other Income-32.300.7430.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-33.045.7430.73
    Interest1.010.420.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-34.055.3230.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-34.055.3230.35
    Tax-8.08-2.708.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-25.978.0222.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-25.978.0222.15
    Equity Share Capital143.91143.88109.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--308.95--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.060.24
    Diluted EPS-0.180.060.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.060.24
    Diluted EPS-0.180.060.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Vikas Life #Vikas Lifecare
    first published: May 24, 2023 09:15 am