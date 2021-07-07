Vikas Life Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.06 crore, down 10.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.06 crore in March 2021 down 10.12% from Rs. 33.44 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2021 down 840.48% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.08 crore in March 2021 up 700% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2020.

Vikas Life shares closed at 2.90 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given -39.58% returns over the last 6 months and -43.69% over the last 12 months.