Vikas Life Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.06 crore, down 10.12% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 12:37 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vikas Lifecare are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.06 crore in March 2021 down 10.12% from Rs. 33.44 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2021 down 840.48% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.08 crore in March 2021 up 700% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2020.
Vikas Life shares closed at 2.90 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given -39.58% returns over the last 6 months and -43.69% over the last 12 months.
|Vikas Lifecare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.06
|9.43
|33.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.06
|9.43
|33.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.02
|6.26
|22.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.58
|2.94
|6.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.73
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.18
|0.34
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.14
|-0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.81
|2.55
|2.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.48
|-2.64
|1.18
|Other Income
|3.35
|3.76
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.83
|1.12
|1.54
|Interest
|1.55
|1.01
|1.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.28
|0.10
|-0.30
|Exceptional Items
|-12.40
|--
|0.32
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.13
|0.10
|0.02
|Tax
|1.83
|0.04
|0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.96
|0.07
|-0.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.96
|0.07
|-0.42
|Equity Share Capital
|66.35
|66.35
|66.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.21
|-0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.21
|-0.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.00
|-0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.21
|-0.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
