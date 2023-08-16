Vikas Life Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 94.79 crore, up 9.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.79 crore in June 2023 up 9.21% from Rs. 86.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.31 crore in June 2023 up 469.72% from Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.60 crore in June 2023 up 421.74% from Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2022.

Vikas Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2022.

Vikas Life shares closed at 3.45 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.81% returns over the last 6 months and -31.00% over the last 12 months.