    Vikas Life Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 94.79 crore, up 9.21% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vikas Lifecare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 94.79 crore in June 2023 up 9.21% from Rs. 86.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.31 crore in June 2023 up 469.72% from Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.60 crore in June 2023 up 421.74% from Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2022.

    Vikas Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2022.

    Vikas Life shares closed at 3.45 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.81% returns over the last 6 months and -31.00% over the last 12 months.

    Vikas Lifecare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations94.79116.4586.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations94.79116.4586.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.179.605.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods85.69101.5783.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.292.51-5.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.440.640.48
    Depreciation0.720.830.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.702.051.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.37-0.740.37
    Other Income11.51-32.302.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.88-33.042.45
    Interest0.361.010.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.53-34.052.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.53-34.052.16
    Tax1.22-8.08-0.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.31-25.972.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.31-25.972.34
    Equity Share Capital143.91143.91122.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.09-0.180.21
    Diluted EPS0.09-0.180.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.09-0.180.21
    Diluted EPS0.09-0.180.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:33 am

