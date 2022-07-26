Vikas Life Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.80 crore, up 260.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.80 crore in June 2022 up 260.11% from Rs. 24.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2022 up 601.02% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2022 up 51.01% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2021.

Vikas Life EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.

Vikas Life shares closed at 5.40 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and 14.89% over the last 12 months.