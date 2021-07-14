Vikas Life Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.10 crore, up 559.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.10 crore in June 2021 up 559.99% from Rs. 3.65 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021 up 322.43% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2021 up 85.05% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2020.

Vikas Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2020.

Vikas Life shares closed at 3.35 on July 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given -27.49% returns over the last 6 months and -46.40% over the last 12 months.