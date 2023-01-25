English
    Vikas Life Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.07 crore, up 22.79% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vikas Lifecare are:Net Sales at Rs 131.07 crore in December 2022 up 22.79% from Rs. 106.74 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.02 crore in December 2022 up 178.42% from Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2022 up 55.76% from Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2021.
    Vikas Life EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.Vikas Life shares closed at 4.45 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.59% returns over the last 6 months and -41.06% over the last 12 months.
    Vikas Lifecare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations131.07128.40106.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations131.07128.40106.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.88-3.095.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods100.37121.41103.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.643.65-4.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.480.430.40
    Depreciation0.880.290.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.821.564.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.004.16-3.24
    Other Income0.741.187.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.745.334.13
    Interest0.420.270.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.325.073.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.325.073.88
    Tax-2.702.571.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.022.492.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.022.492.88
    Equity Share Capital143.88133.1299.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves308.95166.8046.40
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.040.03
    Diluted EPS0.060.040.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.020.03
    Diluted EPS0.060.040.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
