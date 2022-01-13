Vikas Life Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 106.74 crore, up 1031.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.74 crore in December 2021 up 1031.99% from Rs. 9.43 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2021 up 4252.11% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2021 up 237.3% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2020.

Vikas Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2020.

Vikas Life shares closed at 5.80 on January 12, 2022 (NSE)