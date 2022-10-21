Vikas Life Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.81 crore, up 95.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.81 crore in September 2022 up 95.3% from Rs. 67.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.35 crore in September 2022 down 5.89% from Rs. 2.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.81 crore in September 2022 up 63.66% from Rs. 3.55 crore in September 2021.

Vikas Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

Vikas Life shares closed at 5.00 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.54% returns over the last 6 months and 25.00% over the last 12 months.