Vikas Life Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.81 crore, up 95.3% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vikas Lifecare are:

Net Sales at Rs 131.81 crore in September 2022 up 95.3% from Rs. 67.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.35 crore in September 2022 down 5.89% from Rs. 2.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.81 crore in September 2022 up 63.66% from Rs. 3.55 crore in September 2021.

Vikas Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

Vikas Life shares closed at 4.75 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.67% returns over the last 6 months and 25.00% over the last 12 months.

Vikas Lifecare
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 131.81 92.20 67.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 131.81 92.20 67.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -3.09 5.55 9.43
Purchase of Traded Goods 124.62 85.80 59.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.65 -4.63 -3.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.82 1.30 0.39
Depreciation 0.45 0.68 0.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.23 2.87 2.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.13 0.63 -1.09
Other Income 1.23 2.11 4.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.36 2.73 3.19
Interest 0.28 0.29 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.08 2.44 3.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.08 2.44 3.06
Tax 2.58 -0.18 0.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.50 2.62 2.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.50 2.62 2.56
Minority Interest -0.11 -0.07 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.04 0.04 -0.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.35 2.59 2.50
Equity Share Capital 133.12 122.71 92.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 173.28 92.56 43.86
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 0.23 0.03
Diluted EPS 0.02 0.23 0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 0.23 0.03
Diluted EPS 0.02 0.23 0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 11:44 am
