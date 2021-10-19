MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vikas Life Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 67.49 crore, up 111.85% Y-o-Y

October 19, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vikas Lifecare are:

Net Sales at Rs 67.49 crore in September 2021 up 111.85% from Rs. 31.86 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in September 2021 up 699.2% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.55 crore in September 2021 up 39.76% from Rs. 2.54 crore in September 2020.

Vikas Life EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2020.

Close

Vikas Life shares closed at 3.70 on October 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.41% returns over the last 6 months and -39.54% over the last 12 months.

Vikas Lifecare
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations67.4924.10
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations67.4924.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials9.433.24
Purchase of Traded Goods59.7620.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.55-1.88
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost0.390.19
Depreciation0.360.21
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses2.181.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.090.54
Other Income4.281.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.191.77
Interest0.121.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.060.45
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax3.060.45
Tax0.500.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.560.33
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.560.33
Minority Interest----
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.06--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.500.33
Equity Share Capital92.8992.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves43.8618.40
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.030.00
Diluted EPS0.03--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.030.00
Diluted EPS0.03--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Vikas Life #Vikas Lifecare
first published: Oct 19, 2021 09:00 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.