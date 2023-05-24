Vikas Life Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 118.10 crore, up 15.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vikas Lifecare are:
Net Sales at Rs 118.10 crore in March 2023 up 15.12% from Rs. 102.59 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.88 crore in March 2023 down 216.96% from Rs. 22.98 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 30.53 crore in March 2023 down 192.68% from Rs. 32.94 crore in March 2022.
Vikas Life shares closed at 2.85 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.00% returns over the last 6 months and -40.00% over the last 12 months.
|Vikas Lifecare
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|118.10
|133.94
|102.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|118.10
|133.94
|102.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.50
|14.88
|29.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|93.02
|103.10
|61.55
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.61
|8.72
|6.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|-0.71
|1.29
|0.91
|Depreciation
|0.66
|1.22
|0.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.37
|1.38
|1.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.64
|3.36
|1.33
|Other Income
|-31.83
|0.63
|30.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.19
|3.99
|32.12
|Interest
|1.21
|0.52
|0.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-32.40
|3.48
|31.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-32.40
|3.48
|31.67
|Tax
|-5.54
|-2.71
|8.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.86
|6.19
|23.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.86
|6.19
|23.14
|Minority Interest
|-0.07
|-0.30
|-0.25
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.04
|--
|0.09
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-26.88
|5.89
|22.98
|Equity Share Capital
|143.91
|143.88
|109.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|308.42
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.05
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.05
|0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.05
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.05
|0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
