    Vikas Life Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 118.10 crore, up 15.12% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vikas Lifecare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 118.10 crore in March 2023 up 15.12% from Rs. 102.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.88 crore in March 2023 down 216.96% from Rs. 22.98 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 30.53 crore in March 2023 down 192.68% from Rs. 32.94 crore in March 2022.

    Vikas Life shares closed at 2.85 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.00% returns over the last 6 months and -40.00% over the last 12 months.

    Vikas Lifecare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations118.10133.94102.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations118.10133.94102.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.5014.8829.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods93.02103.1061.55
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.618.726.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost-0.711.290.91
    Depreciation0.661.220.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.371.381.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.643.361.33
    Other Income-31.830.6330.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-31.193.9932.12
    Interest1.210.520.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-32.403.4831.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-32.403.4831.67
    Tax-5.54-2.718.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-26.866.1923.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-26.866.1923.14
    Minority Interest-0.07-0.30-0.25
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.04--0.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-26.885.8922.98
    Equity Share Capital143.91143.88109.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--308.42--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.190.050.25
    Diluted EPS-0.190.050.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.190.050.25
    Diluted EPS-0.190.050.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

