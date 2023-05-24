Vikas Life Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 118.10 crore, up 15.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.10 crore in March 2023 up 15.12% from Rs. 102.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.88 crore in March 2023 down 216.96% from Rs. 22.98 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 30.53 crore in March 2023 down 192.68% from Rs. 32.94 crore in March 2022.

Vikas Life shares closed at 2.85 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.00% returns over the last 6 months and -40.00% over the last 12 months.