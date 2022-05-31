 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vikas Life Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.59 crore, up 241.33% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vikas Lifecare are:

Net Sales at Rs 102.59 crore in March 2022 up 241.33% from Rs. 30.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.98 crore in March 2022 up 680.51% from Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.94 crore in March 2022 up 172.68% from Rs. 12.08 crore in March 2021.

Vikas Life EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.

Vikas Life shares closed at 4.85 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.56% returns over the last 6 months and 61.67% over the last 12 months.

Vikas Lifecare
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 102.59 106.74 30.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 102.59 106.74 30.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 29.98 5.71 -14.52
Purchase of Traded Goods 61.55 103.49 33.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.75 -4.30 2.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.91 0.40 0.19
Depreciation 0.82 0.12 0.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.26 4.58 -0.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.33 -3.24 8.48
Other Income 30.79 7.37 3.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.12 4.13 11.83
Interest 0.45 0.25 1.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.67 3.88 10.28
Exceptional Items -- -- -12.40
P/L Before Tax 31.67 3.88 -2.13
Tax 8.53 1.00 1.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.14 2.88 -3.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.14 2.88 -3.96
Minority Interest -0.25 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.09 -0.06 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.98 2.82 -3.96
Equity Share Capital 109.78 99.97 66.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 46.68 26.27
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.25 0.03 -0.06
Diluted EPS 0.25 0.03 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.25 0.03 -0.06
Diluted EPS 0.25 0.03 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 11:01 am
